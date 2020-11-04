Missing: Regina Wyatt

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Regina Wyatt, 53, was last seen on September 16 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.
