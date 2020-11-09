Missing: Rebecca Hodge-Lovejoy

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Rebecca Hodge-Lovejoy, 46, was last seen on August 28 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-2704 if you know Rebecca’s whereabouts.
