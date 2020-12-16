Missing: Raymond Brown

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Raymond Brown, 13, was last seen on November 30, in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts call (216) 623-3138.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

continue reading override

Happening Headlines

More News