(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Randy Michaels, 35, has been missing from Youngstown since May 15, 2021.
Anyone with information should call 330-747-7911.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
