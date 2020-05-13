1  of  3
Missing: Police looking for Olmsted Township woman with dementia

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Strongsville Police Department is looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Marguerite Henrich, 76, drove away from her Olmsted Township home Monday around noon, and has not been seen since. She was driving a 2018 Honda Civic with a license plate number 067ZET.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Henrich, who is 5-feet tall and has blue eyes and gray hair, as she does not have necessary medications with her at this time.

Anyone with information about Henrich can reach police at 1-866-693-9171.

