Missing: Payton Mistur

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Payton Mistur, 15, was last seen June 15 in Berea. If you know her whereabouts please call authorities at (440) 826-5848.
