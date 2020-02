Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people and reunite them with their family.

Patrick Kennard, 18, was last seen February 4 in Cleveland.

He was wearing a black coat, green pants, a black sweater with holes in the shoulder and a gold necklace.

If you know anything about his whereabouts contact the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216 348-4232.

