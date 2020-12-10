Missing: Orlando Jenkins

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Orlando Jenkins, 15, has been missing since Dec. 1 in Garfield Heights. If you know where the teen is, please call 216-475-1234.
