CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Nicholas Davis, 28, has been missing since Oct. 29, 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262.
by: Darcie Loreno
