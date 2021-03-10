Missing: Nar Biswa

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Nar Biswa, 26, was last seen February 21 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-2541 if you know his whereabouts.

