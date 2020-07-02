Missing: Morgan Pippin

1  of  3
(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Morgan Pippin, 32, was last seen June 14 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.

See more missing people cases in Ohio here.

