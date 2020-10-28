Missing: Monica Fisher

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Monica Fisher, 53, was last seen August 1 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-2704 if you know her whereabouts.
