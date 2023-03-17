ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Miguel Sanchez is 60. He’s been missing since June 13, 2022 and was last seen in Elyria.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-323-3302.
