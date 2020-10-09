Missing: Melody Lehman

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Melody Lehman, 27, was last seen July 31 in Cleveland. Call 216-348-4232 if you know her whereabouts.
