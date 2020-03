Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 want to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio and bring them home.

Melissa Boylan, 24, was last seen February 24 in Strongsville. She is 5'1" and weighs about 105 pounds.

Police don't have any information on what she was wewaring or where she may have gone.

If you have any information on her wherabouts call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at (216) 348-4232.

**More missing cases here**