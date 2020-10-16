Missing: Matthew Olszko

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Matthew Olszko, 17, was last seen on September 20 in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts call (216) 348-4232.
