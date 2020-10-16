Missing: Matthew Olszko

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Matthew Olszko, 17, was last seen on September 20 in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts call (216) 348-4232.

More headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News