Akron, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio.

Mark McMurray is 71. He was last seen walking away from his home in the Kenmore area on August 9, 2022.

Officials say, McMurray suffers from Parkinsons’ Disease and did not take a phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330) 375-2530