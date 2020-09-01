Missing: Malisha Harris

Missing
Posted:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Malisha Harris, 16, was last seen April 7 in East Palestine. She is believed to be on the eastisde of Cleveland.

Please call 1-866-492-6833 if you know her whereabouts.

