Missing: Malisha Harris

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Malisha Harris, 16, was last seen April 7 in East Palestine. She is believed to be on the eastisde of Cleveland.
Please call 1-866-492-6833 if you know her whereabouts.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below
- Do they work? Experts weigh in on using a face shield instead of a mask
- Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
- Welcome to NewsNation
- Woman killed in shooting on Cleveland’s east side
- 68-year-old beaten to death in road rage incident along Missouri highway