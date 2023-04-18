CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Malikah Nelson is 15. She’s been missing since April 9 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262.
by: Celeste Houmard
