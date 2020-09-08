(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Malakhi Young, 16, was last seen July 4 in Cleveland. Please call 1-866-492-6833 if you know where Malakhi is.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Malakhi Young
- Seen on TV: 9/8/20
- Zach Plesac solid for 7, Indians hand Royals seventh loss in row
- Westlake financial adviser, associates accused of stealing millions from clients
- Kent State considers removing rock after messages target Black community