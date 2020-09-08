Missing: Malakhi Young

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Malakhi Young, 16, was last seen July 4 in Cleveland. Please call 1-866-492-6833 if you know where Malakhi is.

