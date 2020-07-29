(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Makilin Wilson, 17, was last seen July 12 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.
Get caught up on today’s headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Seen on TV: 7/29/20
- Missing: Makilin Wilson
- Sunshine expected to continue Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain in Northeast Ohio
- Many Ohio teachers concerned about returning to in-person classes this fall
- Rembrandt painting as large as your hand sells for millions at Sotheby’s virtual auction