Missing: Makilin Wilson

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Makilin Wilson, 17, was last seen July 12 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.

