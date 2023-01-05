MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Mackenzie Amburgey is 17. She was last seen in Mansfield on December 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call (419)755-9725.
