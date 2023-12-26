(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Lonnie McCargo, 68, has been missing from Cleveland since Nov. 19, 2023.
Anyone with information should call 216-623-5500.
by: Celeste Houmard
