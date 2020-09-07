YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Please be on the lookout for Leantwana and Yalonda Bates.
They are ages 15 and 17.
The two have been missing since April 18.
They’re believed to be in East Cleveland or Glenville.
If you have information, call 1-866-492-6833.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Mother of missing toddler in Toledo says 3-year-old might have fallen out of window
- Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again
- Missing: Leantwana and Yalonda Bates
- Merwin’s Wharf to open for patio dining in Cleveland
- Stressed zoo elephants to be given CBD oil to help them chill and stop fighting