Missing: Leantwana and Yalonda Bates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Please be on the lookout for Leantwana and Yalonda Bates.

They are ages 15 and 17.

The two have been missing since April 18.

They’re believed to be in East Cleveland or Glenville.

If you have information, call 1-866-492-6833.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8