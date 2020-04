CANAL FULTON (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Leah Sunderland, 16, was last seen April 4 in Canal Fulton.

If you know anything about Leah’s whereabouts please call (330) 837-9346.

