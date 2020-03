Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are on a mission to help find missing individuals in Northeast Ohio and bring them home to their loved ones.

Leah Adams, 14, was last seen March 18 in Cleveland. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Leah is 5'2" and weighs about 120 pounds. If you know anything about her whereabouts call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at 216-348-4232.

