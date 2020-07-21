Missing: Latanya Wills

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with family members.
Latanya Willis, 27, was last seen July 1 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.
