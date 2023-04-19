ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Kylynn McVay is 16. She’s been missing since March 28 and was last seen in Alliance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
by: Celeste Houmard
