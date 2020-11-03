Missing: Kyle Sundman

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Kyle Sundman, 16, was last seen on October 28 in Ashtabula. Call (440) 992- 7172 if you know his whereabouts.
