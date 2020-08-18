Missing: Kyla Putt

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Kyla Putt, 16, was last seen in the Toledo area. She is believed to be on the west side of Cleveland.

If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.

Get caught up on today’s headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News