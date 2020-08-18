Missing: Kyla Putt

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Kyla Putt, 16, was last seen in the Toledo area. She is believed to be on the west side of Cleveland.
If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.
