(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Kierra Crump, 16, was last seen July 27 in Cleveland. If know her whereabouts call police at (216) 623-3082.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below
- Seen on TV: 8/4/20
- Missing: Kierra Crump
- Man plants mystery seeds from China, says they’re ‘growing like crazy’
- Kent State’s coronavirus plan cuts back in-person instruction, limits dorm capacity
- Woman says 4-foot snake ‘slithered up’ from toilet