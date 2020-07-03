Missing: Kenyaisha Johnson

1  of  5
Kenyaisha Johnson

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Kenyaisha Johnson, 15, was last seen June 6 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police if you know her whereabouts at (216) 623-3082.

