Missing: Kenyaisha Johnson

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Kenyaisha Johnson, 15, was last seen June 6 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police if you know her whereabouts at (216) 623-3082.
