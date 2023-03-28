CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Kenneth Goudlock, Jr. is 16. He’s been missing since March 9 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
