Missing: Katie Michelle Leister

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Katie Michelle Leister
Katie Michelle Leister, 35, has been missing since May 21 in Cleveland. Call 216-621-1234 if you know where Katie is.