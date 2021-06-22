Missing: Katie Michelle Leister

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Katie Michelle Leister, 35, has been missing since May 21 in Cleveland. Call 216-621-1234 if you know where Katie is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News