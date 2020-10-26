Missing: Justin Modic

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Justin Modic, 16, was last seen July 3 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-2541 if you know his whereabouts.
