Missing: Juaquim Torres

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Juaquim Torres, 14, was last seen in March. He is believed to be on the east side of Cleveland.

If you know where he is, please call 1-866-492-6833.

