CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jossalyn Wilson is 16. She’s been missing since November 24 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-5262.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
