Missing: Joslyn Bonkowski

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Joslyn Bonkowski, 14, has been missing since June 14 in Ravenna. Call 330-296-5100 if you know where the teen is.

