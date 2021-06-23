(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
- Missing: Joslyn Bonkowski
Joslyn Bonkowski, 14, has been missing since June 14 in Ravenna. Call 330-296-5100 if you know where the teen is.