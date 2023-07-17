(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Joseph Scozzarella is 71. He’s been missing since April 15, 2023, and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.
by: Laura Morrison
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Joseph Scozzarella is 71. He’s been missing since April 15, 2023, and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now