YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
John Hura Jr. is 36. He’s been missing since January 27, 2020.
He was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)747-7911.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
