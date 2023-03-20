CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
John Havelock is 80. He’s been missing since February 27 and was last seen in Canton.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-637-1113.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
John Havelock is 80. He’s been missing since February 27 and was last seen in Canton.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-637-1113.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now