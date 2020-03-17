Breaking News
by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Joey Hite is 17.

She's been missing since February 15 in Akron.

She's 5'3" and 113 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you can help, call (330)375-2552.

