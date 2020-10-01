Missing: Jerome Stanford

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Jerome Stanford, 54, was last seen September 20 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-5262 if you know his whereabouts.
