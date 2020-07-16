(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their family.
Jeffrey Munshower, 28, was last seen June 21. If you know his whereabouts call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.
Get caught up on today’s headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Coronavirus can cause male infertility and be transmitted sexually according to new research
- Chances for afternoon thunderstorms with damaging winds
- Missing: Jeffrey Munshower
- Seen on TV: 7/16/20
- Report: Kanye West officially listed as 2020 presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot