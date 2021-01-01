(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Jdaiya Smith, 17, was last seen on December 16, in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-5262 if you know her whereabouts.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Jdaiya Smith
- Adobe Flash ends Thursday and you need to uninstall for security reasons
- Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom
- Cleveland Public Works and Port Control hiring for snow removal vehicle operators
- City of Cleveland notified of 170 more cases of coronavirus, no new deaths