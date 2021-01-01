Missing: Jdaiya Smith

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Jdaiya Smith, 17, was last seen on December 16, in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-5262 if you know her whereabouts.

