(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Jayshawn Mitchell, 15, was last seen in Garfield Heights on November 16. Please call (216) 475-1234 if you know his whereabouts.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Jayshawn Mitchell
- Cloudy Thanksgiving expected with temps in the 50s, chance for showers
- Officials react after two local counties moved to level purple on state’s coronavirus advisory map
- City of Cleveland notified of 333 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to march on despite pandemic