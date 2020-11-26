Missing: Jayshawn Mitchell

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Jayshawn Mitchell, 15, was last seen in Garfield Heights on November 16. Please call (216) 475-1234 if you know his whereabouts.

