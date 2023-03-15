OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Javean Marks is 15. He’s been missing since February 27 and was last seen in Oakwood Village.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)439-1234.
by: Celeste Houmard
