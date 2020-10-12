Missing: Jason Burchett

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Jason Burchett, 15, was last seen on September 20 in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts call ( 216) 348-4232.
