CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Janiyah Swann, 14, went missing in Cleveland on April 28.

Janiyah is 5’7″ and weighs 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings and black tennis shoes.

If you know her whereabouts, please call 216-623-2755.