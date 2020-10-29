Missing: Jani Coppinger

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Jani Coppinger, 16, was last seen October 19 in Akron. Call (330) 375-2552 if you know her whereabouts.
