Missing: Jani Coppinger

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Jani Coppinger, 16, was last seen October 19 in Akron. Call (330) 375-2552 if you know her whereabouts.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News